Miley Cyrus' new tattoo makes a BOLD statement about her diet

The exact sunflower design seen on Miley's arm is the official logo of vegan food products.

No meat, please. Miley Cyrus just announced on Instagram that she got a new sunflower tattoo to declare herself “Vegan for life!”

The post shows the tattoo on the upper part of the underside of her left arm. And over 400,000 likes later, her fans definitely approve. The exact sunflower design seen on Miley's arm is the official logo of vegan food products, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A vegan diet entails avoiding meat, fish, dairy foods, eggs (and anything else that’s made by harming animals). Many people also avoid wearing animal products like leather or wool, and avoid cosmetics derived from animal products. Some people do it to slim down, others for environmental reasons, and some for ethical reasons involving animals—or a combination of the three.

We can guess which camp Miley is in—she's a serious animal lover, known for her devotion to her beloved dogs, a pet pig, and even a turtle. Her animal rights activism was on full display when she also IG’d side-by-side pics of a cow and dog with the caption: “If you choose to eat meat…you love PETS not ANIMALS…..” #loveanimalsdonteatthem #vegan

Miley is in good company with other famous vegans like Jena Dewan Tatum and Ruby Rose, according to PETA.

Ryan Seacrest, Beyonce and Jay Z, and Jennifer Lopez have also been reported to take on vegan challenges to get fit.

