Lamar Odom tells how bad things got with Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is finally revealing just how bad things got in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian

In a candid and heart-wrenching essay for The Players’ Tribune, former NBA player Lamar Odom is revealing what happened after his near-fatal drug overdose, when he woke up in the hospital after being in a coma for four days.

Among other details about their relationship, Lamar reveals he was surprised to find ex-wife Khloe Kardashian by his side when he awoke: “My ex-wife was there in the room with me. After all the sh*t I had done, I was surprised to see her. Honestly, that’s when I knew that I was probably in bad shape,” he said.

At the time, the two had been separated for nearly two years. Though, anyone who watches KUWTK knows that it was an immensely difficult decision for Khloe to go through with the divorce, in part because she wanted to be there to help Lamar through his struggles. (Their divorce was finalized at the end of 2016).

Lamar also reveals just how bad things got near the end of their relationship. “One of the darkest places I’ve ever been was when I was in a motel room, and my wife (at the time) walked in. That probably was like rock bottom,” he says. “I’d made it out of Jamaica, Queens, and won two NBA titles. And I’m in a motel, with some random person, doing coke. But I just wanted to get high with this girl, and I had no other place to go. I couldn’t take her home. You know, I was being a scumbag.”

Despite what he put her through, Khloe and Lamar have long been candid about their deep love for one another. In a past interview with Us Weekly, Lamar said that Khloe will always be his wife, no matter what. Khloe has similarly stated that she will always love him.

But after you’ve been to hell and back with someone, sometimes the best thing is letting go. Now that they’re divorced, Khloe is said to be super happy with new boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She’s even reportedly ready to make babies with the guy.

