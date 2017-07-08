Lady Smarts :  We asked 3 guys if they really care whether you cook and clean

Each month, we get real talk on relationship problems from three of the gents who put the "men" in Men's Health.

This month, we asked: I'm not the domestic type (cooking, cleaning). Thoughts?​

Here's what they had to say:

Dean Stattmann, brand editor: ASK: IS HE THE ONE?

If he's a neat freak and you're the opposite, that could become an issue. It may just mean you guys aren't a great fit. Convinced he's The One? Consider which domestic jobs you hate the least and put dibs on those.

Paul Kita, senior editor: BE PREPARED TO DIVIDE DUTIES.

Most men are happy to share the chores—remember, share. If he cooks, will you do the dishes?

If he does the laundry one week, will you do it the next? Otherwise, it sounds like the relationship you need is with a butler.

Michael Sneeden, senior video producer: IT COULD PAY OFF.

Use it to your advantage. Guys may like that you're not too uptight. But if you're going to invite him over, it wouldn't hurt to tidy up the place a little. You don't need to be Suzy Homemaker, but you don't have to be a slob.

THE CONSENSUS

The key word here is compromise. Of course guys won't write you off if whipping up dinner every night and dusting every day aren't your thing. But divvying up the workload will keep both parties happy.

