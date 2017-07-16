Lady Smarts :  These 2-ingredient pancakes will blow your mind

Getting your brunch game on lock takes finesse. Achieving a delicately frothy matcha latte? You need skills. Nailing the elusive poached egg?

This one's not for novices. But perfecting the perfect pancake? That's oh so easy thanks to these two-ingredient pancakes, from Gimme Delicious Food.

Here's what you need: two medium-sized ripe bananas and two eggs.

Seriously, that is it. Simply mix the ingredients together (it takes about 30 seconds of prep work) and add one-quarter cup at a time into a hot, greased skillet (each pancake should take about a minute to cook).

The result will be a stack of moist, yummy two-ingredient pancakes. Pro tip: Keep each pancake relatively small—since there's no flour in the recipe acting as the glue, these babies can be hard to flip if you try to make them too big.

The best part? As long as you top them off responsibly (read: don't over do it on the chocolate syrup) the recipe is actually super healthy.

It's paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free, and free of any added sugars.

Score. Top off with fresh berries, nuts, and a little maple syrup for sweetness and that's a brunch you can feel really good about.