Lady Smarts :  The crazy simple way to tame frizz

Bad hair days are about more than just how your hair looks—they can affect everything from your confidence level to your outlook on that announcement your boss just made (which is kind of crazy when you stop and think about it).

And when it comes to how you feel about your hair, frizz has a unique ability to create bad juju.

What even causes frizz anyway? When your hair's cuticles lay flat, you end up with smooth, shiny, shampoo commercial-worthy strands.

But anything from hot and sticky weather to rubbing a towel against your strands to dry them can open up those cuticles, leaving you with puff-prone, unruly locks.

You might be tempted to rein frizz in by pulling your hair back, and that's not a bad instinct; it's one of the fastest ways to make locks appear smoother.

That said, there's a difference between a sloppy pony and a polished, face-flattering one. Smoothing back your strands the right way ensures they stay put so you don’t have to worry about haywire hair.

If you’re concerned that you don’t have the know-how of a celeb stylist—because your hair is just that unruly—we've got your back. You don’t need the skills of a hair pro because literally anyone can pull off this style—we promise. With this genius three-step method—and a few key products you'll want to keep in your hairstyling arsenal at all times—you’ll have your go-to frizz solution in your back pocket whenever you need it.

Step 1: Smooth Strands

Coat fingers in a dab of a lightweight lotion such as Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion, and run it through your hair. When you’re already grappling with frizz, you need something to help lock out humidity and prevent strands from going all over the place. Pumped with argan oil and argan butter, plus vitamin E and essential fatty acids, this leave-in formula keeps hair hydrated and soft while ensuring your style stays put.

Step 2: Throw Hair Into A Pony

Pull hair into a side-parted ponytail, and position it in the center of the back of your head, which is a universally flattering style. The best bands are Cyndibands Elastic Hair Ties because they’re soft and snag-free, so they won’t lead to tangles or create more frizz. Best of all, when you take your hair down, they won’t leave that annoying ponytail crease.

Step 3: Stop Flyaways

Those fine little baby hairs near your temple require a spray that can hold hair but won’t make it crunch. Choose a good hairspray like Joico Joimist Firm Finishing Spray, which is an ace at holding back both fine and coarse hair while improving shine and hydration with a peptide complex.Then, pat down little hairs into place with your fingers so that they lay flat.

Now step back and check out your frizz-free masterpiece. Go get 'em!