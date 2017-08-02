Lady Smarts :  The cat lover in your life will love these perfumes

Attention, #catsofinstagram lovers! Science is on our side! A new study found that cats are not the antisocial divas that dog propagandists would have us believe: Felines love people more than their favorite food or toys.

Timed perfectly to celebrate this win? Paul & Joe—the French beauty brand that started the trend of emblazoning cats on beauty products—is releasing its 15th Anniversary Makeup Collection, a cat-shaped makeup case with a feline figurine lipstick (shown above) and eye-cheek duos. More picks for tabby fans:

1. Meow Meow Tweet Makeup Remover & Cleansing Oil uses all-natural ingredients to leave skin glowy.

2. Grace by Grace Coddington blends bergamot, basil, mint, and musk notes for a sprightly yet soft aroma.

3. Too Cool For School Max in Pocket is a rose-tinted balm with lip-softening mango butter.

