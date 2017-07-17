Home > Women's Health >

Kim is facing MAJOR heat for dressing her daughter in this outfit

Odd Enough Kim Kardashian is facing MAJOR heat for dressing her daughter in this outfit

Although North has worn this dress out in public before (to an Ariana Grande concert in March), this time the clothing choice struck many as inappropriate for a little girl.

Another day, another Kardashian scandal.

After fielding criticism for selling prayer candles depicting her likeness, and being accused of blackface in recent makeup advertisements, Kim Kardashian found herself on the defense yet again.

This time, the uproar is over a photograph of her four-year-daughter, North West, in New York City, in which she appears to be wearing a corset-style dress.

play

 

"This is a mess. Why is this baby wearing a corset?" wrote one commenter. "The real question is why is that child wearing a corset who is she trying to be sexy for," another commenter wrote. "But this is still grown folk dress up to me," added another commenter despite saying that North looked cute. 

 

Kim has gotten flack in the past for promoting the use of corsets for “waist-training” on her social media. Not only are they not effective in cinching your middle, but experts have also expressed concern over serious health risks—such as causing reflux, interfering with breathing, and damaging your ribs.

Amidst the outcry, Kim took to Twitter to defend her daughter, explaining that it’s not a real corset—just decoration. “It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset!”

 

 

Other people expressed amazement about what they believe is a big ado about nothing, defending North’s (or rather, Kim’s) fashion choice.

 

 

