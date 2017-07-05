Home > Women's Health >

Kate Middleton just cut her hair and people are freaking out

Kate stepped out at Wimbledon Monday with a new, shorter haircut.

There are a few things in life you can always count on: The sky is blue, there will always be great sales around major holidays, and Kate Middleton has long, perfect-looking hair.

So naturally, it’s kind of a BFD when one of those things changes.

Kate stepped out at Wimbledon Monday with a new, shorter haircut. According to the Daily Mail , the duchess cut off six inches, and her ‘do now falls just below her shoulders—a huge departure from her previous chest-level length.

 

 

People quickly shared their love for her short new style:

 

 

 

If you want to copy Kate’s new look, ask your stylist to give you a cut with long layers that end an inch below your collarbone. Then, finish it off with the "Chelsea blow dry"—the name of the special blowout created by her longtime stylist, Richard Ward. According to an exclusive tutorial for People, Ward's signature styling technique involves low speed and strategic use of a curling brush. If that sounds too complicated, you can obviously just bring in a picture of Kate’s new look.

Kate is in good company with her shorter 'do—celebs from Bella Hadid to Olivia Wilde have shorn their long locks this year for shorter styles. No word yet on how she feels about her new cut, but people are already freaking out over it—in a good way.

