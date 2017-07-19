Kate Middleton gave the best response to being called 'perfect'

Kate Middleton always looks flawless when she's photographed out and about. But that doesn't mean she's perfect—and she wants you to know that.

Kate is currently on a royal tour of Poland with her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Magda Mordaka, a 21-year-old student who is a fan of the royals, told Hello! magazine that she spoke to the Duchess of Cambridge outside the presidential palace in Warsaw. "We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group," Magda said of the encounter. "We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it's not true—it's just the make-up."

Though she's unquestionably a stunning woman, Kate does make a good point. It's easy to constantly look flawless when you're wearing professional makeup and lovely designer clothes. Comparing your everyday self to Kate Middleton's picture-perfect highlight reel will definitely only exhaust you.

This isn't the first time the Duchess has tried to keep it real with people about her life. In a candid speech about mental health in March, Kate admitted that even with the best help in the world, parenting can still be a significant challenge. "Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother," she said.

But during another event in Warsaw, the Duchess was overheard joking that she and William may have more children.

According to the Daily Mail, toy designer Julia Sielicka-Jastrzebska offered Kate a toy designed to soothe infants. "We gave the Duchess some presents for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," Sielicka-Jastrzebska said. "She said they should have more babies, and they laughed."

Shout-out to Kate for bringing some humor and realness to her royal role.