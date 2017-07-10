There are a lot of things we admire about Kaley Cuoco—her love of animals, her sense of humor, and oh yes, her gorgeous skin.

So let’s get all the praise hands going for the fact she just shared the reason behind her glow on Instagram: Lancer Dani Glowing Skin Perfector.

“Ok this is my absolutely favorite product out there right now,” she writes in her post. “And it’s perfect. Literally all that’s on my skin not counting mascara. It’s so glowy and dewy you won’t need anything else!!!”

In her #nofilter bare-faced selfie the Big Bang Theory actress has got complexion perfection going on. So what’s in this super cool elixir?

Created by celeb dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, the silky finishing serum-cream is designed to disguise imperfections and rev radiance. Oat kernel extract provides a lifted appearance, while mineral skin luminizers refract light to blur what you don’t want people to see (big pores, dark spots) and deliver a subtle, amazing glow.

Best of all, it feels lightweight going on, making it ideal across the range of skin types, from oily to dry and sensitive, so we can all have a little of Kaley’s lit-from-within vibe going on. Use this post-SPF as a highlighter on cheekbones or blend with your foundation as an all-over brightener.