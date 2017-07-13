Jessica Simpson just posted a stunning topless photo

Home > Women's Health >

Not only does Jessica look amazing in the photo, she also has perfectly tousled pool hair and big hoop earrings for a bit of glam.

It’s a great thing to get older—after all, it means you’re still alive—but people tend to get a little freaked out celebrating a new year of life after a certain age. Jessica Simpson is not one of those people.

Case in point: Jessica posted a hilarious Instagram on Monday to celebrate her 37th birthday. In the pic, Jessica can be seen floating topless on a raft while clutching a drink. “Kiss my butt 36,” she captioned the pic. Not only does Jessica look amazing in the photo, she also has perfectly tousled pool hair and big hoop earrings for a bit of glam.

Of course, fans loved it. “Every year, you get better looking,” one person wrote. “36? Looking 24!” another said.

Apparently that wasn’t all Jessica did on her birthday: She later posted another photo to Instagram of herself at dinner with her girlfriends.

Jessica’s cheeky birthday celebration comes just days after gorgeous photos surfaced on Instagram of Celine Dion posing naked for Vogue. It’s worth pointing out that Celine is 49 and looks next-level amazing in the pic.

So yeah, now there’s serious proof next time you’re freaked out about your birthday: Age is definitely just a number.

