Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum just celebrated their anniversary

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in way we did not see coming.

The couple included their daughter in the celebration, bringing 4-year-old Everly along as they headed to a wilderness camp.

"I call [Channing] Bear Grylls. He really loves being outdoors, in nature," the World of Dance star explained on Live With Kelly and Ryan on July 21. "So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan. And I can't even tell you where it was because that's part of the deal. If you tell anyone, you can never come back."

During the trip, Jenna was mostly unplugged, as the camp has one room that has wi-fi and service. Still, Jenna shared some snaps on Instagram of a beautiful full moon, playing on the beach with her daughter, enjoying a gorgeous waterfall, and sitting topless on a picnic blanket by the water.

While she appeared to be enjoying life unplugged, the 36-year-old dancer admitted both she and Channing struggled without their smartphones.

"It was really funny because we were like, 'You know what? We're going to enjoy this. We're not going to have internet. The first day, you're feigning. You're like, 'I need to know my emails!’” she recalled. “And then one day, I was like, 'I'm going to go take a walk,' and Chan was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to take a walk, too. We ended up at the internet café. I was like, 'I know where you were. I see you!'"

But the adorable family learned to embrace nature, particularly Everly, who Jenna says learned to make s’mores, and went fishing and sailing at the kids camp while her parents celebrated their love.

The couple of 12 years often do sweet things to honor their anniversary. Last year they posted cute photos of each other on social media to commemorate what Jenna said is "like 55 years in Hollywood."

On Channing’s he posted a silhouette of Jenna, captioning it, “This woman, 11 years together, 7 married. Happy anniversary Cake. Thank you baby I love you. Plus you look daaaaaaaaanmm!!!”