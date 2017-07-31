Home > Women's Health >

How growing up hungry inspired this woman's life work

Girl Smarts How growing up hungry inspired this woman's life work

"The person that I feed today is the person I was 20 years ago."

  • Published:
play

Girl Smarts This is what it’s really like to do IVF
Health Tips Why you're not getting enough Magnesium—And 4 easy ways to fix it
Girl Smarts What is the sleeping beauty diet—And why are people doing it?
Girl Smarts Can charcoal really clear up your acne?
Odd Enough 'I tried running high—Here's what happened'
Girl Smarts The truth about whether 'period brain' really exists
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Businesswoman Cheryl Jackson's main inspiration throughout her life has been her parents.

"My parents were incredible people," she tells Women's Health. "They were warriors, they were pastors, they were community leaders." And she says that growing up, her family didn't have very much except each other. "There were a lot of times where we didn't have enough to eat," she says. 

As an adult, Cheryl was devastated by her father's unexpected death. The shock left her deeply depressed, but Cheryl credits her mother for pulling her back onto her feet. "She said, 'You have kids. You gotta get up...You have a race to run.'"

Inspired by both of her parents, as well as her own experience growing up, Cheryl decided that she would do something to help her community.

"I made a commitment to those in need so they wouldn't have to go through what my family did," Cheryl says. She founded Minnie's Food Pantry in 2008, which provides healthy meals to over 5,000 people in her community in Plano, Texas every month.

"The person that I feed today is the person I was 20 years ago," she says. 

And while she says she misses her parents every day (her mother passed away in 2015), her work with the pantry keeps her connected with them.

"It's like I'm continuing the legacy of Robert and Minnie Hawthorne," she says. "It's almost like the passing of the torch or the baton to say, 'Okay Mom, I did it for you. Now, let me show my kids what can be done."

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex Follow these 5 steps if you want to have a...bullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss This woman just dropped a truth bomb about...bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss Can a DNA test really help you lose weight?bullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
Fitness This Britney Spears workout montage is all the motivation you need today
Odd Enough This 'Bachelor' star is opening up about her struggles with Bulimia and addiction