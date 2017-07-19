Home > Women's Health >

Here's how to compliment a friend who's lost weight

Girl Smarts ​This is the right way to compliment a friend who's lost weight

Before you "compliment" a friend's weight loss, think consciously.

  Published:
When the cover of Us Weekly showed off Lena Dunham's weight loss, she took to Insta to clarify that it was due in part to anxiety—not aesthetics.

Slim-downs aren't an achievement for her, she says. Before you "compliment" a friend's weight loss, think consciously.

Trade "Wow, you lost weight!" for the less size-specific "You look great!", which could mean her hair or dress.

If your friend responds that she has been trying to lose weight, don't focus on details such as how many pounds she has left—this minimizes her progress.

Instead, ask about her experiences ("What have you been doing differently?") and celebrate what she's excited about, like being able to sustain a longer hike.

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

Women's Health

