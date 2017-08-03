Health Tips :  The surprising reason why your essential oils might be screwing with your skin

The supply and demand for green beauty today is overwhelming—more than half of women want their skin care to be all-natural, according to a recent survey.

But as unaggressive as essential oils (a staple in these products) sound, they have become quite the modern skin aggressor.

"In my practice, I see at least two patients a week who are having reactions to essential oils," says Matthew Zirwas, M.D., director of the Ohio Contact Dermatitis Center.

According to a systematic review in The International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and ylang-ylang oils are the most likely to cause an allergic reaction (though one Polish study showed adverse reactions to 35 different oils!).

FOR SERENITY NOW: Skip the essentials.

Always do a patch test on your forearm before using something new. In addition, look for natural potions made entirely without essential oils, like anything in new natural line Peet Rivko; the jojoba-infused Balancing Face Oil is particularly soothing.

This article originally appeared in the June 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!