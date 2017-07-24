Harry Styles just confirmed those crazy nipple rumors

If you're a Harry Styles fan, chances are you've heard the rumor that he has four nipples.

And in a recent interview with Chelsea Handler promoting his new film Dunkirk, the star confirmed that it's true.

"There is a rumor on the internet that you have four nipples," Chelsea asked. "Have you heard?'

"Correct," Harry answered, before pointing out where they are on his chest.

According to the National Institute of Health, extra nipples—also known as supernumerary nipples—are a common, minor birth defect. Extra nipples typically form along embryonic "milk lines," which run from the armpit to the groin.

There are eight different categories of extra nipple, ranging from a patch of hair to essentially a full breast—though the latter is extremely rare. They are often very small, and typically don't cause symptoms or complications. It's not totally clear exactly how common they are, but one small study found that 5.6 percent of German children had supernumerary nipples, and they were much more common in males.

Back in April, Harry talked about his nipples during a BBC 1 radio interview with Nick Grimshaw. When asked what his best and worst traits are, he responded: "I think I snore and also I quite like routine, so I don't know if I'm incredibly spontaneous. "Best trait, I don't really know. It's weird to pick a best trait. Shall we go with the nipples thing?"