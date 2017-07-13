Home > Women's Health >

​Follow these 5 steps if you want to have a cervical orgasm

Sex & Relationships ​Follow these 5 steps if you want to have a cervical orgasm

Yes, it's a real thing and we're here to help you get there.

  • Published:
play

Girl Smarts These 4 women say hypnosis changed their lives
This mom Blogger says she swears in front of her kids—What do you think?
Odd Enough Jessica Simpson just posted a stunning topless photo to celebrate her birthday
Health Tips Scary! This STD is becoming impossible to treat
Health Tips The scary reason why doctors are telling women not to eat their placentas
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sex therapists seem to discover orgasms as frequently as NASA finds signs of life on remote planets.

In the latest exploration, they're taking us past the familiar terrain of clitoral and vaginal Os to experience the cervical orgasm, which can have an intense, full-body finale.

To get there, just follow these five steps from sexologist Jessica O'Reilly, Ph.D., creator of the Sexual Pro webinar series: 

1. Attempt a few days before your period, when your cervix is lower and easier to reach.

2. Begin with missionary, to stimulate blood flow to the pelvic region.

3. Switch to a deeper position (like missionary, with your legs raised 90 degrees) when you feel you're close to climaxing. This gives him direct access to your cervix.

4. Have him move in slow, circular motions with the tip of his penis gently massaging the spot.

5. Apply lube and flip to doggy style (the deepest position of all).

Next think you know, you'll be scoring celestial Os!

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips Scary! This STD is becoming impossible to treatbullet
2 Odd Enough These are the people who are most likely to cheat on their...bullet
3 Girl Smarts ​This is the only bra that makes me love my big bustbullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
This mom Blogger says she swears in front of her kids—What do you think?
Girl Smarts These 4 women say hypnosis changed their lives