Fitness and Weight Loss 'This is how my mom inspired me to dedicate my life to fitness'

Lana Titus now strives to make workouts accessible to the mothers she trains.

In Women's Health's fifth-annual search for American's top personal trainer, we looked for tenacity, passion, and skills.

We found all of those in each of our five standout finalists. But we found something much deeper and rarer too: a clear sense of purpose.

Meet our crew and help us decide who should be hailed this year's winner.

Go to WomensHealthMag.com/NextFitnessStar to watch videos of the contestants and support your favorite between June 20 and August 4.

LANA TITUS

AGE: 35
HOMETOWN: LOS ANGELES

MY WHY

My mom was the kind of mother who fed my friends sweet potatoes instead of French fries when they came over for dinner.

She bought a jungle gym for our backyard and restricted TV time so we'd play tag instead. When we'd ask for soda, she'd offer fresh orange juice under the guise of it tasting better.

My mom is no longer with us, but she's a part of everything I do. She knew how important health was, especially when starting a family.

And now as a mom to three girls, I do too. I want to be the best role model I can be for my daughters. And that starts with being the healthiest you—mentally and physically.

MY TRAINING M.O.

I adhere to time-efficient, total-body workouts that give you energy and help you feel confident. I train clients, including tons of moms, one-on-one, in group classes, and through my online video series—because convenience is key. Every workout is short and sweet, HIIT-style; I find it easier to push yourself when you have only 10 or 20 minutes to get it done.

MY TAKEAWAY TIPS

Get holistic. Fitness is nothing without a clean diet. Eat foods grown near your home; they tend to be less treated and thus better for you and the earth. And, mommy hack: Bring your kiddos shopping. They're more likely to eat stuff they picked out.

Don't overthink it. Getting started is half the battle. For one minute each, do as many reps as you can of squats to alternating lunges, high knees, and pushups. Rest briefly, then go as many rounds as you have time for.

Shut the inner voice. It's usually negative. Listen to the coach or mom who knows when you could use a positive kick in the butt.

