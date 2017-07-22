Home > Women's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  The tweak that will take your squats to the next level

Fitness and Weight Loss The tweak that will take your squats to the next level

Summer is here! Time to bust out the sunglasses emoji and duck out of work early on Fridays (if that’s allowed).

To celebrate, every Friday this summer we’re bringing you a digest to get you ready for the weekend. Want to know how to stay stylish, fit, and fueled? We’ve got you covered. The weekend is here; let us be your guide.

Get low

Women's Health's fitness director Jen Ator knows exactly what you should add to your squat game so you really feel that burn—without having to learn any complicated new moves. You should DEF try it this weekend.

Clear up your skin

As satisfying as it is to squeeze blackheads (or watch videos of them being extracted!), that doesn't change the fact that they're SUPER annoying to deal with. Read up on our guide to managing and treating blackheads so you can say goodbye to those suckers once and for all. Your skin will thank you for it!

Find your shorts match

Who loves short shorts? You will, when you see all the amazing, comfy pairs we found. Plus, we still have two months of summer left for you to wear them!

