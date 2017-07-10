Home > Women's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  'How I went from struggling to stick with workouts to becoming a personal trainer'

Fitness and Weight Loss 'How I went from struggling to stick with workouts to becoming a personal trainer'

Fitness should never be about what's "cool"—if you don't like what you are doing, you'll form a negative relationship with exercise.

  • Published:
null play

null

(GymClass)

Weight Loss The eating disorder trigger you've never heard of before
Fitness and Weight Loss This woman’s body transformation will make you forget the strict diets and scale
Odd Enough Man hospitalized after inserting THIS into his penis
Lady Smarts We asked 3 guys if they really care whether you cook and clean
Girl Smarts Kelly Clarkson just OWNED this troll who called her fat
Sex & Relationships 'My girlfriend makes more money than me—Here's what it's like'
Odd Enough Kate Middleton just cut her hair and people are freaking out
Odd Enough Why are women putting glitter in their vaginas?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Denise Harris says a mindset shift changed everything for her.

In Women's Health's fifth-annual search for American's top personal trainer, we looked for tenacity, passion, and skills.

We found all of those in each of our five standout finalists. But we found something much deeper and rarer too: a clear sense of purpose.

Meet our crew and help us decide who should be hailed this year's winner.

DENISE HARRIS

AGE: 49
HOMETOWN: BROOKLYN

MY WHY

I dabbled with working out for years, but I always fell off the wagon. Hard work can lead to great results, but it isn't always sustainable. So when I was 42, I resolved to just move. When I'm active every day—whether that's a 10-minute abs series before bed or a 30-minute circuit while I'm waiting on laundry—I'm more disciplined and happy.

People say, "Your body can hear you." I like to say, "Your body can feel you." If you spend all day at your desk, you can't expect your body to want to work. Fitness has taught me that there is no cap on what you are capable of—unless you put it there.

MY TRAINING M.O.

I'm a big believer in forging personal relationships to stay motivated, so I mostly train people one-on-one. I stick to HIIT or Tabata workouts, but I'll pepper in yoga or Pilates circuits too.

MY TAKEAWAY TIPS

Speed up smartly. I go all out for 20 seconds, then rest for 10, for four minutes total. Do it with squats, lunges, and glute bridges.

Create a workout space. Even if it's just a tiny square of your room with a mat and basic equipment. When it's in eyeshot, it's easier to do something instead of nothing.

Don't follow the trends. Fitness should never be about what's "cool"—if you don't like what you are doing, you'll form a negative relationship with exercise.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips 7 reasons you have cramps that have nothing to do with your...bullet
2 Odd Enough Why are women putting glitter in their vaginas?bullet
3 Lady Smarts We asked 3 guys if they really care whether you cook and...bullet

Women's Health

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
guy tweets about birth control
Odd Enough The internet is losing its mind over this guy's tweet about birth control
fruits and vegetables
Odd Enough This popular diet might cause your personality to change in a weird way