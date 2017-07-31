Angelina Jolie :  Actress is finally revealing details about her divorce from Brad Pitt

Whether you were #TeamJen or #TeamAngelina, it’s hard to deny the shock factor that came when the iconic 'Brangelina' filed for divorce.

Now, nearly a year after the news broke of their split, we’re hearing Angelina's side of the story. “It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air,” she told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. “We’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”

The pair filed for divorce in September of 2016, but it was that summer before when “things got bad,” she told the magazine. “I didn’t want to use that word...Things became ‘difficult.’ ”

Allegedly, the breaking point in their marriage came during an altercation on a private plane which ended in a physical and verbal confrontation between Brad and their oldest son, Maddox, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Five days after this, Angelina separated from him, filing for custody of the children.

Though she didn’t give a reason for the demise, Angelina was quick to point out that her marriage's end was not the result of Brad wanting a simpler lifestyle, as many rumors at the time indicated. “[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative,” she said. “That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children...They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I’m very proud of them.”

When asked where her relationship with her ex-husband now stands, her answers were diplomatic. “We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal,” she says.

“I was very worried about my mother, growing up—a lot,” she said. “I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”