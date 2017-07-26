​"I feel like we had a really great day showing these two characters being completely vulnerable with each other."

If you ask any Game Of Thrones fan, they'll likely tell you one of the most epic scenes in this week's episode was when longtime allies Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) finally got it on, after seasons of sexual tension.

What made this scene so special? “We’ve seen them show their interest in each other, we’ve seen them in a roundabout way express it for each other, but not really say it,” Nathalie told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “This point is the climax and they physically act upon it.”

Not to mention, the Thrones characters' situation is pretty unique: Missandei, now one of Daenerys' closest advisors, was originally a slave. And Grey Worm is an Unsullied soldier—meaning he was castrated at a young age.

In this highly-anticipated scene, the pair know they are about to be separated as part of Daenerys' plan to conquer Westeros. Fearing they'll never see each other again, they finally act on their feelings: Grey Worm gives a heartfelt speech, they say goodbye, and the clothes come off.

“For him to do that is a really big deal and Missandei knows that and doesn’t really care," Nathalie said in the interview. "She just loves him and that intimacy they’ve shared comes to a head."

The scene is an important reminder that there are many ways to make love, and it certainly doesn't require a particular type of genitalia—it's pretty clear that Grey Worm is more than capable of pleasuring Missandei, despite his situation.

And the Internet was 100% on board with both his speech and the steamy sex:

Plus, the much-loved scene added an extra layer of depth to Nathalie's character: "Missandei is always so official and straight and poised so to be vulnerable and see her human side of her, a little off balance, is kind of great and fun to play," she added. "She’s kept things very together to stay composed but this scene is the opposite of that."

The actress also opened up about her own personal challenges getting vulnerable in the episode—revealing she was originally nervous about stripping down for the sex scene. But thanks to advice from fellow actors and help from amazing directors, Nathalie embraced her first nude scene with confidence.

“It was treated very well and very respectfully and I feel like we had a really great day showing these two characters being completely vulnerable with each other," she said. "And it sort of helps the scene to actually feel very vulnerable and exposed. It’s good to use that energy and it made it so much better.”