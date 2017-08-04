Home > Wellness >

Menstruation :  Would you engage in period sex?

Menstruation Would you engage in period sex?

Do you think period sex is acceptable or totally unacceptable?

  • Published:
Sex during the menstrual cycle. Yes or no? play

Sex during the menstrual cycle. Yes or no?

(Essence)

For Women 5 pubic hair myths you shouldn't believe
Wellness 7 reasons why jogging should be a lifestyle for you
Wellness This workout routine will build your chest in few weeks
Herpes 5 things to know about venereal disease
Amara Kanu Wellness enthusiast on 5 things you need for a healthier lifestyle
Health Facts 5 'Amazing' things you didn't know about the body
Millen Magese African top model defeats infertility, welcomes baby boy
Migraine The right way to use massage to ease this throbbing pain
Personal Hygiene 9 items you don't want to share with even your shadow
Mental Health 4 insensitive things to say to a depressed person
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Whether to have sex during the menstrual cycle is a question that has alway created debate, especially among young people.

The act of sex in itself is not the problem, of course. Having to engage in it when there is a presence of the monthly flow of blood is what puts it up for contest.

To many, it could be messy and unhealthy; so they shun it altogether.

play Period sex is a cause of debate among many young people. (Cosmopolitan)

 

To others, there's no big deal to this. And it is even believed that it could help reduce menstrual cramps which makes it very cool, especially to those who suffer serious cramps during their cycle.

ALSO READ: This product will make you have sex during your period

So; it appears that there are two types of people in this life - those who see no problem with period sex, and those who think it should be avoided at all costs.

Where do you belong, guys, would you engage in sex with your babe during her period or not?

Ladies, would you be willing to engage in sex at that time of the month?

Let's know by voting in the poll below:

Would you engage in period sex?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Wellness 7 reasons why jogging should be a lifestyle for youbullet
2 For Women 5 pubic hair myths you shouldn't believebullet
3 Personal Hygiene 9 items you don't want to share with even your shadowbullet

Wellness

Helping a friend to effectively deal with depression is not an easy thing to pull off especially when you don't know exactly how they're feeling
Mental Health 4 insensitive things to say to a depressed person
A Powerful looking body
Wellness This workout routine will build your chest in few weeks
Amara Kanu
Amara Kanu Wellness enthusiast on 5 things you need for a healthier lifestyle
Female Body
Health Facts 5 'Amazing' things you didn't know about the body