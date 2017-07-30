Home > Wellness >

This workout routine will build your chest in few weeks

Wellness This workout routine will build your chest in few weeks

Being the standard of strength prowess, the barbell bench press is one exercise that you should engage yourself with when it comes to building your chest.

  • Published:
A Powerful looking body play

A Powerful looking body

(gymnastique masculation)

Cough 3 types of this reflex action never to ignore
Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?
Wellness Tips 3 signs showing it's time to watch your sugar intake
Nutritional Benefits 5 reasons to stop skipping breakfast
Bloodshot Eyes 5 common causes of this condition
Body Odour 2 simple things to do everyday if you notice pungent smell
Health Facts 5 'Amazing' things you didn't know about the body
Health Tips Why you're not getting enough Magnesium—And 4 easy ways to fix it
Girl Smarts This is what it’s really like to do IVF
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is, undeniably, a fine thing for a man to have a powerful-looking body. And a body is not powerful enough without a chiseled chest.

So the question is how possible it is to have a well-chiseled chest? 

Below is the best chest workout exercise to help you get the desired chest. 

Barbell bench press

Being the standard of strength prowess, the barbell bench press is one exercise that you should engage yourself with when it comes to building your chest.

As a matter of fact, if we could only choose three exercises in other to create a full body workout, the flat barbell bench press would have to be on the list.

The barbell bench press has large numbers of variations. A close grip flat barbell bench press is used to focus more on triceps, while a wide grip flat barbell bench press is a standard pec builder.

Flat barbell bench press play

Flat barbell bench press

 

And the middle grip is used to combine the strength of the triceps, pecs, and shoulders for a maximal effort bench press.

How to set up a barbell bench press?

Get a flat standard Olympic bench with a standard 45 lb barbell; and with the soles of your feet touching the floor, lay down flat on the bench.

It is important to state here that the above instruction is very important because we want a solid base on which with soles of our legs touching the ground, we can successfully drive the weight up.

In addition to the above instruction, your butt, your upper back, and your head should be touching the bench at all times.

And it should be set up in such a way that when you unrack the bar, it will drop almost directly down to your chest.

Because you don’t want to be doing a barbell pull-over once you unrack the bar from the bench, as this will not only create an unnecessary fatigue, it will also increase the possibility for a shoulder injury.

barbell bench press play

barbell bench press

(ebay)

So, why not put a couple plates on that bar and start benching if you're really serious about having a well-built chest? Or hit the gym if you can.

How to barbell bench?

With your elbows neither tucked in nor flared out, but at a 45-degree position away from your body, and locked in against your lats for stabilization at the bottom of the rep, unrack and lower the weight slowly so that the bar just lightly touches your nipple area.

Do not bounce.

Drive the bar through the mid-way point of the rep, which is usually a sticking point by using explosive chest strength.

Once you are past the mid-way point you will increase your triceps activation to press and lock out the weight.

To lock out doesn't mean to lock the elbows out 100%; instead, they should be locked out about 95% so that the elbow is completely straight.

One of the best ways to maximize triceps activation is to focus on breaking the bar in half away from you.

barbell bench press play

barbell bench press

(weight training)

 

Just try to think about holding a stick out straight in front of your body with palms down, and then break that stick away from you by snapping both forearms and wrists away from the midline of the body.

Clearly, the bar is not actually going to break, but you can use this concept for maximum triceps activation.

What are the variations of barbell bench?

The following are the variations of barbell bench press:

  1. Wide grip

  2. Medium grip

  3. Narrow grip

  4. Board press

  5. Floor press

  6. Pin press.

In addition to the barbell bench exercise is the incline press. The incline press is great as well. It is often used to target the upper pecs, which is vital for developing a full overall chest with deep cuts between the upper and lower muscles.

ALSO READ: How to lose belly fat in weeks

 

 

More

Amara Kanu Wellness enthusiast on 5 things you need for a healthier lifestyle
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Amara Kanu Wellness enthusiast on 5 things you need for a healthier...bullet
2 Health Facts 5 'Amazing' things you didn't know about the bodybullet
3 Herpes 5 things to know about venereal diseasebullet

Wellness

Millen Magese African top model defeats infertility, welcomes baby boy
Migraine
Migraine The right way to use massage to ease this throbbing pain
Bloodshot eyes
Bloodshot Eyes 5 common causes of this condition
Agbo
Agbo 5 reasons why this herbal mixture should be preferred to orthodox medicine