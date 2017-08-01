Wellness :  7 reasons why jogging should be a lifestyle for you

Home > Wellness >

Seven great benefits you get for jogging regularly.

Woman running play

Woman running

(Black Girls Guide To Weight Loss)

The health benefits of exercising your body are limitless.

Whether in a gym, or outdoors; whether with a group or alone, you can hardly ever go wrong with physical exercises.

One particular exercise you should be taking serious right now is jogging.

Jogging is the activity of running at a steady, gentle pace and here are seven reasons why you need this as part of your lifestyle immediately

1. It can be done anywhere

All you need do is get your running shoes, step out of your house and you're good to go!

2. Free of cost

You do not need a subscription fee to jog. All it costs is your decision and determination to do it!

3. Beautifies the skin

When you jog, you sweat and when you sweat, your body cools down and releases toxins in the process.

When these toxins are eliminated, your skin gets a healthy, beautiful glow.

4. Stamina

No, this is not about that Skuki and PeeShaun's hit song. The stamina being spoken about here is one that builds in your legs and body as a result of exercising them by jogging regularly.

Stamina is also good for other 'serious' activities.

5. You get to jam your fav music

Going out for a run allows you whip out your earphones and  slam your favourite tunes in another way apart from sitting at your laptop, or just listening while at home.

6. Healthier

Of course, running makes you healthier by lowering your blood pressure, increasing blood flow, increasing your metabolism rate among several other benefits.

7. Good for your confidence

When you run, you’re becoming fitter, looking great and taking charge of your health and taking care of your body. There's surely a pride and confidence in that!

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

