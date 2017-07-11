Home > Wellness >

Vaseline :  Would you use this to increase make breasts bigger?

Vaseline Would you use this to increase make breasts bigger?

Would you try increasing your breast size with Vaseline? Here's how if you dare to try!

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Cough 3 types of this reflex action never to ignore
Beauty Tip Of The Day 5 qualities of a great cleanser
Oral Hygiene Natural, effective way to get whiter teeth in days
Health Risks 5 alarming reasons to reduce salt intake
Sleeping Naked 5 reasons why taking a nap sans clothing is great for health
Wellness Tips 4 easy ways to avoid catching a cold this season
Wellness Tips 6 signs showing the body is unhealthy
Wellness Tips 5 common foods you eat that age the skin fast
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vaseline is raved as one that works for bigger breasts.

Vaseline, a popular brand of petroleum jelly (though rumoured as comedogenic/one that blocks pores) based skincare products is revealed to help increase breast size!

Tomilola of Tomi's Colour Pavilion tries out this tip. She shares; "Some women claim that rubbing Vaseline on your breasts will increase their size – it may sound unbelievable, but many women swear in this method, and there’s no harm in trying it".

ALSO READ: 3 types of cough never to ignore

Vaseline play

Vaseline is raved for increasing breast size

(Instructables)

 

"All you have to do rub Vaseline on your breasts, then put a dab of toothpaste on the nipple. Repeat the process every morning and night before going to bed and believe me you’ll be amazed by the results" Tomilola says.

ALSO READ: 3 causes of vaginal odour

Vaseline is also used on the lips to get them intensely moisturized, used to soften the skin on the elbows and ankles and also helps hydrate the cuticles.

Bigger bust studies reveal give ladies more confidence play

Bigger bust studies reveal give ladies more confidence

(increase-breastsize)

Simply massage breasts with Vaseline in short circular motion, do this everyday in the morning and at night and use toothpaste on the nipple as well for quick results (this is optional).

Willing to try this out? Tomilola shares how to

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Personal Hygiene 3 causes of vaginal odourbullet
2 Halitosis 5 everyday tips to get rid of bad breathbullet
3 Wellness Tips 6 signs showing the body is unhealthybullet

Wellness

Cough
Cough 3 types of this reflex action never to ignore
Nike Oshinowo
Wellness Tips 5 common foods you eat that age the skin fast
Headache
Headache 5 reasons you have the nudging discomfort often
White Teeth
Oral Hygiene Natural, effective way to get whiter teeth in days