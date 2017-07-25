Home > Wellness >

Three Crowns Milk :  Oluwakemi Longe wins '2017 Mum of the Year'

Oluwakemi Longe gets all-expense paid trip to Dubai for 4 people.

  • Published:
30 year old mother of one, Oluwakemi Longe has emerged the 2017 Three Crowns Milk Mum of the Year.

She was adjudged the winner ahead of five other finalists at the grand finale of the competition held at Classique Event Place, Oregun, Lagos.

The panel of judges for the grand finale of this year’s edition of Three Crowns Milk Mum of the Year competition includes; Nigerian’s Dance Queen, Kafayat Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy; Nollywood screen goddess, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and popular Radio On-Air Personality, Matse. The panel declared Oluwakemi Longe winner having scored the overall highest mark in all three stages of the competition; fun, smart and fit.

For emerging the 2017 Three Crowns Milk ‘Mum of the Year’, Oluwakemi would be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai alongside three other members of her family. She would also get one-year supply of Three Crowns Milk products among other benefits.

Mrs. Eziamaka Ogechukwu who emerged the first runner up, was rewarded with a double door refrigerator while Mrs. Gloria Ojoh the second runner up was presented a Washing Machine. The fourth, fifth and sixth place winners were also rewarded with a N50, 000.00 worth of shopping voucher and a dinner date each while all the finalists also received cartons of Three Crowns milk products.

Speaking at the grand finale, the Sales Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Adewale Arikawe stated that as Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO - Three Crowns Milk is a brand that cares for the health and well-being of its consumers especially mothers who it believes are the strength of the family.

Arikawe explained that Three Crowns Milk Mum of the Year is deeply rooted in the brand’s purpose of recognising and rewarding the key roles which mothers play as care givers for the home.

Three Crowns Milk has since recognised that mothers are the foundation of any family and as such they need to stay fit and healthy. This is why we strongly believe in supporting mothers to provide the care needed for the development of the home.” he said.

Also speaking on the ‘Mum of the Year’ initiative, the Senior Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Mrs. Omolara Banjoko stated that the initiative is a continuation of the brand’s celebration of the Nigerian mother while also promoting the brand’s tagline - Healthy Mums, Happy Families.

Three Crowns is a family milk brand, the company is targeting mothers because they make the buying decisions especially for products that provide nutritional support and believes that when the mother is adequately taken care of, they would be able to take care of the rest of the family” she said.

Banjoko further disclosed that beyond the Dubai trip for the ‘Mum of the Year’ and three other members of her family, she would also get a one year product supply throughout her time as the Three Crowns Milk Mum of the Year until a new winner is crowned next year.

In addition, she explained that the brand would continue to sustain the Mum of the Year initiative as an annual brand activation platform for rewarding its esteemed consumers.

In her reaction, the Grand Prize winner, Mrs Oluwakemi Longe expressed her appreciation to FrieslandCampina WAMCO, thanking the company for the remarkable opportunity to participate and win the ‘2017 Mum of the Year’ while also promising to efficiently execute all the activities expected of her as a Three Crowns Milk brand ambassador.

I am very excited to be crowned the Three Crowns Milk ‘Mum of the Year’, it all started about a month ago when the competition was brought to my notice. I bought a pack for myself and for some of my friends and asked them to vote for me. I was voted for and here I am now - a winner of the competition. I have never done anything like this in my life. I really want to thank the company for encouraging mums, who are the bedrock of families to stay healthy and fit’’ she said.

Also reacting to the ‘Mum of the Year’ initiative , renowned dancer – Kaffy, who is also one of the judges at the grand finale, expressed delight at the laudable programme and commended Three Crowns Milk. She stated that the programme would go a long way to promote healthy lifestyle among mothers in the country and beyond.

Three Crowns has consistently delivered good quality milk for over 25 years and is trusted by families and medical practitioners to help Nigerians stay fit and healthy. Three Crowns milk can be used in your tea, coffee, custard, cereals, fruits and all kinds of dishes that can be prepared with milk.

Three Crowns milk is a brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC – Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina in The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

