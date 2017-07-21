Millen Magese :  African top model defeats infertility, welcomes baby boy

Former Miss Tanzania and International model, Millen Magese, has welcomed a son.

After years of battling endometriosis, a disorder in which the membranes that are supposed to line the inside of the uterus extend outside of it, causing severe pain during menstruation because they can’t be broken down and shed, Millen's doctors confirmed that her IVF procedure was successful and that she was pregnant in October 2016.

The model revealed via her Instagram page that she has welcomed a baby boy on July 13 at a hospital in Columbia, New York in a photo she captioned with

"May you bring Hope, faith and Miracles to millions women out there who wishes to hold their children just the way I wished to hold you.

May you grow to change the world and be there for others.

May you believe in God and own his miracles.

As much as life can be tough, may you learn to be patient, work hard and knowing that everything always happens for a reason and every human being has their own path and plans from God for them. Don’t ever loose hope.

And no matter what happens in your life remember, you have our God Almighty and I will be here always.

Father, I thank you for making me A Woman and Finally A mother.

Father, I thank you for bringing my dad back What a gift .jina Lako Lihimidiwe.

I love you, my Son. And to you godmother @funminewyork. I believed you had a good heart you have been with me for 13 years but Gosh what you have done through out my pregnancy journey is unexplainable. God bless you, sis, I can’t say more.

Prince Kairo Michael Magese was born

Time :6 .58 am

Weight:9 pounds 2 oz

Date: July 13 th 2017. You’re my Victorious just like the meaning of your name “Kairo”

Glory to God. Dansaki . Asante Mungu Many thanks to Dr Seckin @endofound, Dr Lobo, Dr Gyamfi and the whole team from Columbia Doctors. Many thanks to all my friends and family oooh you guys tried @theojinika @lebogangm@samanthajansen @jimi_mugul. Special thanks to all Endometriosis groups World wide for all you do. We will raise awareness till we find Cure. And to you all my supporters thank you, Don’t stop supporting us. I believe A cure for Endometriosis is almost here. Support Us. To Everyone don’t you ever forget, If you knew who walked beside you, at all times, on the path that u have chosen, you could never experience fear or doubt again, Have Faith Stand on Your Faith Change Your Story You Can Do It

Millen Magese? #PrinceKairo"

Millen was diagnosed with endometriosis when she was just 25.