Home > Wellness >

Cough :  3 types of this reflex action never to ignore

Cough 3 types of this reflex action never to ignore

Cough can be indicators of underlying health issues especially in these three instances!

  • Published:

Wellness Tips 5 common foods you eat that age the skin fast
Oral Hygiene Natural, effective way to get whiter teeth in days
Wellness Tips 4 easy ways to avoid catching a cold this season
Wellness Tips 6 signs showing the body is unhealthy
Personal Hygiene 3 causes of vaginal odour
Vagina 5 misconceptions about this female intimate area (Pt.1)
Health Risks 5 alarming reasons to reduce salt intake
Sleeping Naked 5 reasons why taking a nap sans clothing is great for health
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cough is a reflex action that helps clear throat of irritants and mucus.

Coughing is simply the body's way of removing foreign material or mucus from the upper airway or the lungs. It's also a reaction to an irritated airway.

Cough can also in exceptional cases indicators of an underlying health issue so they should not be ignored/promptly treated.

If you notice these three types of cough, seek medical help as soon as possible.

1. A severe, hacking cough that finishes off with a whooping sound as you breathe might be a symptom of Whooping Cough!

ALSO READ: 5 common foods you eat that age the skin fast

Cough play

A dry cough that ends with a wheeze could be a sign of Asthma!

(Dailymail)

 

At first, the symptoms can be presented as common cold where you'd have runny or stuffy nose, fever and cough. If after a few days of classic signs of cough you get intense hacking that makes you throw up and almost exhausting, seek urgent medical help.

2. A cough that starts out as a dry one which turns to a wet one after few days with yellow, green or red or rust-like mucus could be a symptom of Pneumonia!

Sometimes they come with fever, difficult breathing or pain when breathing deeply, in any case get medical help fast.

Cough can be signs of an underlying health issue play

Cough can be signs of an underlying health issue

(Getty Images)

 

3. A dry cough that ends with a wheeze could be a sign of Asthma!

Asthma in people is characterized by inflamed airways, which can cause difficulty breathing as well as wheezing and coughing.

Chest tightness, shortness of breath, fatigue, with cough getting worse at night are signs of asthma. This condition needs expert attention for cure and prompt treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wellness Tips 5 common foods you eat that age the skin fastbullet
2 Wellness Tips This exercise is perfect to get breasts bigger, firmerbullet
3 Wellness Tips NEVER use these drugs with alcoholbullet

Wellness

Headache
Headache 5 reasons you have the nudging discomfort often
White Teeth
Oral Hygiene Natural, effective way to get whiter teeth in days
A healthy Vagina
Personal Hygiene 3 causes of vaginal odour
Salt
Health Risks 5 alarming reasons to reduce salt intake