Cough :  3 types of this reflex action never to ignore

Cough is a reflex action that helps clear throat of irritants and mucus.

Coughing is simply the body's way of removing foreign material or mucus from the upper airway or the lungs. It's also a reaction to an irritated airway.

Cough can also in exceptional cases indicators of an underlying health issue so they should not be ignored/promptly treated.

If you notice these three types of cough, seek medical help as soon as possible.

1. A severe, hacking cough that finishes off with a whooping sound as you breathe might be a symptom of Whooping Cough!

At first, the symptoms can be presented as common cold where you'd have runny or stuffy nose, fever and cough. If after a few days of classic signs of cough you get intense hacking that makes you throw up and almost exhausting, seek urgent medical help.

2. A cough that starts out as a dry one which turns to a wet one after few days with yellow, green or red or rust-like mucus could be a symptom of Pneumonia!

Sometimes they come with fever, difficult breathing or pain when breathing deeply, in any case get medical help fast.

3. A dry cough that ends with a wheeze could be a sign of Asthma!

Asthma in people is characterized by inflamed airways, which can cause difficulty breathing as well as wheezing and coughing.

Chest tightness, shortness of breath, fatigue, with cough getting worse at night are signs of asthma. This condition needs expert attention for cure and prompt treatment.