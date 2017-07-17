Body Odour :  2 simple things to do everyday if you notice pungent smell

Body odour is common and it can be embarrassing (usually is).

Most times, body odour happen as a result of poor hygiene and lifestyle habits. It is one thing that won't go away if cleanliness and a sense of hygiene is not priority. It can create an uncomfortable situation for people especially when the person with body odour is usually around a lot of people!

If you notice people are somewhat uncomfortable around you (have somewhat gifted you a deo spray before and are generally uneasy around you or you perceive pungent sweat smell everytime, you should definitely try this easy things (apart from maintaining a great sense of hygiene)!

ALSO READ: 5 misconceptions about this female intimate area (Pt.1)

1. Go the lemon juice way

Lemon juice works for treating body odour. It masks the smell and downplays it overly subduing the smell over a period.

The acidic property of lemon juice works to lower the skin’s pH level which makes it difficult for odour-producing bacteria to thrive.

How to:

Cut one fresh lemon into two halves

Rub one half of the lemon on your underarms (make sure the juice gets onto your skin and allow it to dry on its own afterwards, take a shower.

Try this daily to get rid of pungent smells.

(If you have sensitive skin, lemon juice may come to strong in which case dilute the juice from half a lemon in one-half cup of water).

You can also drink a mix of warm water and lemon juice first thing in the morning, this help cleanses from inside out.

ALSO READ: 5 symptoms that abdominal pain is appendicitis!

2. Apple Cider Vinegar the area!

Apple cider vinegar is a powerful bacteria-fighting ingredient that helps eliminate body odour by balancing the pH level of the skin while also making sure bacteria don't survive.

How to:

Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and rub it on your underarms

Leave on for 3 minutes then take a shower

This is gentle enough to be done twice daily (in the morning and last thing at night) till the odour is gone.

Most importantly maintaining a good sense of hygiene, wearing more breathable fabrics and using a good deo spray help eliminate body odour.

If after this, body odour remains, see an expert as they might sometimes be an indicator of an underlying health issue.