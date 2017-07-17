Home > Wellness >

Body Odour :  2 simple things to do everyday if you notice pungent smell

Body Odour 2 simple things to do everyday if you notice pungent smell

Body odour happen as a result of poor hygiene which these tricks help to cure. (But when persistent seek medical help!)

  • Published:

Vagina 5 misconceptions about this female intimate area (Pt.1)
Wellness Tips 6 personal grooming tips to adopt
Wellness Tips 5 symptoms that abdominal pain is appendicitis!
Wellness Tips 3 signs showing it's time to watch your sugar intake
Wellness Tips 3 great uses of vinegar for the body
Wellness Tips 7 top reasons to take lemon water every morning
Wellness Tips 5 common foods you eat that age the skin fast
Oral Hygiene Natural, effective way to get whiter teeth in days
Wellness Tips 5 foods to include in diet to smell NICE
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Body odour is common and it can be embarrassing (usually is).

Most times, body odour happen as a result of poor hygiene and lifestyle habits. It is one thing that won't go away if cleanliness and a sense of hygiene is not priority. It can create an uncomfortable situation for people especially when the person with body odour is usually around a lot of people!

If you notice people are somewhat uncomfortable around you (have somewhat gifted you a deo spray before and are generally uneasy around you or you perceive pungent sweat smell everytime, you should definitely try this easy things (apart from maintaining a great sense of hygiene)!

ALSO READ: 5 misconceptions about this female intimate area (Pt.1)

Body Odour play

In few cases, body odour might be an indicator of an underlying health issue

(Bouda Online Magazine)

 

1. Go the lemon juice way

Lemon juice works for treating body odour. It masks the smell and downplays it overly subduing the smell over a period.

The acidic property of lemon juice works to lower the skin’s pH level which makes it difficult for odour-producing bacteria to thrive.

How to:

Cut one fresh lemon into two halves

Rub one half of the lemon on your underarms (make sure the juice gets onto your skin and allow it to dry on its own afterwards, take a shower.

Try this daily to get rid of pungent smells.

(If you have sensitive skin, lemon juice may come to strong in which case dilute the juice from half a lemon in one-half cup of water).

You can also drink a mix of warm water and lemon juice first thing in the morning, this help cleanses from inside out.

ALSO READ: 5 symptoms that abdominal pain is appendicitis!

Body Odour play

Body odour happen as a result of poor hygiene and lifestyle habits

(Dettol)

2. Apple Cider Vinegar the area!

Apple cider vinegar is a powerful bacteria-fighting ingredient that helps eliminate body odour by balancing the pH level of the skin while also making sure bacteria don't survive.

How to:

Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and rub it on your underarms

Leave on for 3 minutes then take a shower

This is gentle enough to be done twice daily (in the morning and last thing at night) till the odour is gone.

Most importantly maintaining a good sense of hygiene, wearing more breathable fabrics and using a good deo spray help eliminate body odour.

If after this, body odour remains, see an expert as they might sometimes be an indicator of an underlying health issue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Nutritional Benefits 5 reasons to stop skipping breakfastbullet
2 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
3 Wellness Tips 5 common foods you eat that age the skin fastbullet

Wellness

Sugar
Wellness Tips 3 signs showing it's time to watch your sugar intake
Cough
Cough 3 types of this reflex action never to ignore
Headache
Headache 5 reasons you have the nudging discomfort often
White Teeth
Oral Hygiene Natural, effective way to get whiter teeth in days