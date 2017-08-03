Depending on your preference, your pubes can either be full, cropped low or completely bare.

For the most part, being clean shaven down there is accepted by most women as the best practice, with justifications ranging from better sexual satisfaction to aesthetics.

But is that really the best way to groom yourself, is there even a basis for this or it's just fiction?

Below are 5 myths about the pubic hair:

1. Pubic hair guards against STD's

Some women believe that pubic hair shields from STD's like genital warts. This is far from the truth.

"Pubic hair alone is not sufficient enough to protect against STDs," says Dr. Sejal Shah, a New York City dermatologist.

"In fact, it could help the virus thrive," she adds

2. It makes sex less pleasurable

While this is valid for some women, it is invalid for others.

"It depends on how much women prefer, and how much stimulation or pressure they require to achieve orgasm. The hair may or may not be a hindrance," says Dr. Wendy Askew, an American ob-gyn with the Institute of Women's Health in San Antonio.

3. It turns men off

This is another wrong one as many men obviously find hairy vaginas very sexy. It's all dependent on your partner and what sexually excites them.

4. Pubic hair never stops growing.

In reality, the hair actually stops increasing in length.

"It will stop and basically stay at a certain level, and then it will shed and new ones will grow," says Dr. Askew.

According to Dr. Shah, the length at which it halts varies from person to person, it generally stops between 0.5 and 2 inches.

5. Don't shave if your skin is sensitive

In this case, all you actually need to do is to change your approach, not stop the at generally.

"If you shave aggressively real close to the skin and don't use some kind of emollient shave cream, you are going to be more prone to breaking or nicking the skin," Dr. Askew points out.

If smoothness is your goal, consider other hair-removal methods like waxing or laser hair removal, the doctor adds.