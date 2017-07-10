Home > Weddings >

Yomi Casual :  Popular stylist proposes with a gorgeous diamond ring

Yomi Casual and Faith, his long term girlfriend are now engaged!

Yomi Casual and girlfriend are now engaged

Congratulations to Omoniyi Makun, aka Yomi Casual and Faith, his long term babe who got engaged yesterday, June 9 2017.

The couple were together at Eko Hotels and Suites on the night for comedian Funnybone's show, Funnybone Untame II when Yomi got down on one knee as Styl Plus' love song, 'Olufunmi' was playing in the background.

 

The stylist's old friend, actor, Gbenro Ajibade, was on stand by to pass the box to him as his wife-to-be danced gleefully, unaware of their plan.

ALSO READ: Gov. Amosun & Abike Dabiri's kids wed in grand nuptials

"Happiness is a choice! I chose Mine... Never joke with a man that makes your salvation his No 1 priority," she shares on Instagram moments after she said yes to her man.

play Check out that ring! (Bella Naija)

Of course for best effects, she adds the hashtags; "#MRSMAKUN" and  "#TheCasuals17."

Yomi who is comedian AY's younger brother shares the news on his Instagram page, saying;

"I can't wait to make her mine! All mine! Guess what guys? She said YES!!!!!!

 

"We can't wait to unveil the wedding date," he writes alongside a clip of the sparkly, blue diamond ring he proposed with, engraved with the words "Mrs. Makun."

Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

