Congratulations to Omoniyi Makun, aka Yomi Casual and Faith, his long term babe who got engaged yesterday, June 9 2017.

The couple were together at Eko Hotels and Suites on the night for comedian Funnybone's show, Funnybone Untame II when Yomi got down on one knee as Styl Plus' love song, 'Olufunmi' was playing in the background.

Get you a friend who gives the kinda through pass / assist Gbenro Ajibade gave Yomi Casual for his proposal last ni… https://t.co/PX84eE9UBf — Ayoola 'Detayo (@MacShayn) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The stylist's old friend, actor, Gbenro Ajibade, was on stand by to pass the box to him as his wife-to-be danced gleefully, unaware of their plan.

"Happiness is a choice! I chose Mine... Never joke with a man that makes your salvation his No 1 priority," she shares on Instagram moments after she said yes to her man.

Of course for best effects, she adds the hashtags; "#MRSMAKUN" and "#TheCasuals17."

Yomi who is comedian AY's younger brother shares the news on his Instagram page, saying;

"I can't wait to make her mine! All mine! Guess what guys? She said YES!!!!!!

Fam! Have y'all seen the customized sparkling rock Yomi Casual proposed to his babe with? Gorgeous! 📹 Yomi Casual /… https://t.co/0MQk9M8C8c — Ayoola 'Detayo (@MacShayn) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"We can't wait to unveil the wedding date," he writes alongside a clip of the sparkly, blue diamond ring he proposed with, engraved with the words "Mrs. Makun."

Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings.