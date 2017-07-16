Toke Makinwa :  OAP's sister marries traditionally in glamorous ceremony

Toke Makinwa’s sister, Busayo, weds Stian Fossengen yesterday, July 15 at the Civic centre, Victoria Island and the ceremony was lit.

Busayo is Toke’s youngest sister and for her bridal look she went with a blue iro and bubab outfit as did her groom. who dazzled in his excellent, made-to-fit agbada.

Toke could obviously not just contain her excitement in her as the big sister of the bride.

On one of her posts on Instagram, she writes:

"This is the day that the lord has made... Let me introduce myself .... I am the sister of the Bride #stabieverafter #EgbonIyawoactivated"

In another post of herself all set for the ceremony, Toke's smile glows, and she's stunning glows in her white native attire, silver accessories and flawless makeup.

She captions the pic, "I can't keep calm... my baby sister is getting married. God has been so faithful to us? Today I remember my parents as always, truly the memory of the righteous is blessed.

"Celebrate in heaven as we celebrate on earth."

The ceremony had its fair share of celebrity faces, with guests including Tiwa Savage, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Waje Iruobe and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi among several other personalities.

Check out the gallery below to see them all!