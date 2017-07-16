Home > Weddings >

Toke Makinwa :  OAP's sister marries traditionally in glamorous ceremony

Toke Makinwa OAP's sister marries traditionally in glamorous ceremony

Toke Makinwa's sister, Busayo, had a beautiful traditional wedding yesterday, July 15, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toke Makinwa's sister's traditional wedding ceremony play

Toke Makinwa's sister's traditional wedding ceremony

(Instagram)

Mike Adenuga Billionaire's daughter weds in Royal Ascot themed ceremony
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Picture-perfect moments from their children's wedding
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' kids wed in a grand ceremony in Abeokuta
Mike Adenuga Photos from billionaire's daughter's traditional wedding
Ciara Singer celebrates first wedding anniversary in style
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' children to wed in Abeokuta on July 8, 2017
Yomi Casual Popular stylist proposes to bae with a gorgeous diamond ring
Engagements This old couple's prewedding photos will make you smile
Same-sex Weddings Couple tie the knot in Britain's first ever gay Muslim wedding
Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic Couple celebrate first wedding anniversary with lovely memories
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toke Makinwa’s sister, Busayo, weds Stian Fossengen yesterday, July 15 at the Civic centre, Victoria Island and the ceremony was lit.

Busayo is Toke’s youngest sister and for her bridal look she went with a blue iro and bubab outfit as did her groom. who dazzled in his excellent, made-to-fit agbada.

play The bride, Busayo and groom, Stian Fossengen (Instagram)

Toke could obviously not just contain her excitement in her as the big sister of the bride.

On one of her posts on Instagram, she writes:

"This is the day that the lord has made... Let me introduce myself .... I am the sister of the Bride #stabieverafter #EgbonIyawoactivated"

 

In another post of herself all set for the ceremony, Toke's smile glows, and she's stunning glows in her white native attire, silver accessories and flawless makeup.

play Toke Makinwa looking all gorgeous in this whte attire for her sister's wedding (Instagram)

She captions the pic, "I can't keep calm... my baby sister is getting married. God has been so faithful to us? Today I remember my parents as always, truly the memory of the righteous is blessed.

"Celebrate in heaven as we celebrate on earth."

play Toke Makinwa is a beautiful sight to behold at her sister's wedding yesterday, July 15 2017 (Instagram)

The ceremony had its fair share of celebrity faces, with guests including Tiwa Savage, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Waje Iruobe and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi among several other personalities.

Check out the gallery below to see them all!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mike Adenuga Billionaire's daughter weds in Royal Ascot themed ceremonybullet
2 Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' kids wed in a grand...bullet
3 Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic Couple celebrate first wedding...bullet

Weddings

Jahed and Sean tie the knot in what is Britain's first Muslim gay wedding
Same-sex Weddings Couple tie the knot in Britain's first ever gay Muslim wedding
Why hire serving ladies, when guests can easily pick up desserts from the bride's dress
Bridal Fashion 11 weirdest wedding gowns ever designed
Ayomide Amosun and Oladipo Dabiri-Erewa's colourful wedding in Abeokuta
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Picture-perfect moments from their children's wedding
Yomi Casual and girlfriend are now engaged
Yomi Casual Popular stylist proposes to bae with a gorgeous diamond ring