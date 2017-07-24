The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq :  Man's proposal at comedy show is the most dramatic EVER!

Kenny Blaq's comedy show last night had it all - laughter, rhythm and of course, a wedding proposal.

Midway through a performance at Eko Hotel and Suites last night, July 23 2017, Kenny Blaq called out a lady, Mojisola Fagade, to answer his question about what's more important in a relationship between love or money.

Unknown to her and the crowd, it was a setup for one of the most dramatic proposals ever.

Just few moments after Moji expressed her opinion that she'd choose love over money every time, pandemonium broke out at one side of the hall, and before long, huge security officials dragged in a phone thief into the hall.

He was bleeding from his face, pleading to not be embarrassed but the bouncers had none of it and dragged him all the way to the stage.

Apparently, the 'thief,' later identified as Damola was familiar with the babe who had just answered Kenny Blaq's question on stage, matter of fact, that was her boyfriend!

And as she audience watched on in horror, Kenny Blaq asked the guy to bring out the phone he stole so he could be pardoned and set free.

But instead of a phone... yup, you guessed right... he stunned both his babe and the crowd by pulling out a ring and dropping on one knee!!!

Of course, she said yes and the crowd erupted in a joyous cheer to add romance to a night that already had the best of music and comedy.

Hearty congratulations from Pulse Weddings to Moji and Damola, who have now joined a growing list of couples whose romance went up a notch at Nigerian concerts.

So, what do you think about proposals at concerts and events with large audiences?