The bride and her maids of the day usually get most of the spotlight at weddings and of course, as gentlemen, it’s cool to let the ladies shine.

The ladies’ glow and slay however does not stop the groom and his men from shining, too! The more the merrier, right?

While there are many ideas for everyone – the bride, groom and bridesmaids – there isn’t much for groomsmen apart from the often-used traditional jacket, pants, shirt and tie format.

But more groomsmen are evolving to dapper, more stylish approaches and they’re absolutely getting it right!

In the gallery above, you’ll find groomsmen spotting more bright colours, more fun ways to wear their attires, and more interesting and beautiful ways to go about being best men!