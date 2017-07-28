Home > Weddings >

Groomsmen Inspiration :  Extra-dapper ideas for the guys on your bridal party

Ideas to consider if you want your groomsmen looking totally smashing on your big day.

The bride and her maids of the day usually get most of the spotlight at weddings and of course, as gentlemen, it’s cool to let the ladies shine.

The ladies’ glow and slay however does not stop the groom and his men from shining, too! The more the merrier, right?

play The dapper groomsmen (Pinterest)

While there are many ideas for everyone – the bride, groom and bridesmaids – there isn’t much for groomsmen apart from the often-used traditional jacket, pants, shirt and tie format.

But more groomsmen are evolving to dapper, more stylish approaches and they’re absolutely getting it right!

In the gallery above, you’ll find groomsmen spotting more bright colours, more fun ways to wear their attires, and more interesting and beautiful ways to go about being best men!

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

