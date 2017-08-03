Home > Weddings >

Pre-wedding Pictures :  Soldier & bride are all shades of admirable in these photos

Pre-wedding Pictures Soldier & bride are all shades of admirable in these photos

"Seen soldiers retreat and soldiers fight to the bone but nothing has touched my my heart like your love..."

Soldier, Jude & Miranda, his bride are all shades of admirable in these photos

Soldier, Jude & Miranda, his bride are all shades of admirable in these photos

(Team Nhyira Photography)

How beautiful do you like your prewedding photos?

Certainly this soldier and his melanin-dripping sweetheart should take your breath away!

Ghanaian couple, Jude and Miranda look just so endearing in their pre-wedding pictures shared on Instagram by Wedding Photography company, Team Nhyira.

play Jude and Miranda look so cute together (Team Nhyira Photography)

In one of the photos, Jude is in his military vest, striking a push-up pose as he goes in for a kiss with his babe who has his shirt covering her shoulders and smiling into his face.

ALSO READ: Ghanaian music star, Stonebwoy, ties the knot in Accra

On the Instagram post shared on August 1, 2017, their photographer writes:

"I've fought battles upon battles. Seen people rise and fall.

play The couple tied the knot on July 29 2017 (Team Nhyira Photography)

"Seen soldiers retreat and soldiers fight to the bone but nothing has touched my my heart like your love.

"Nothing keeps my heart at peace but your smile. I love you.

"The union of Jude and Miranda."

play Congrats to gorgeous bride, Miranda, and her captain, Jude. (Team Nhyira)

Congratulations are also in order for the cute pair, who have now tied the knot in a beautiful, joyful ceremony over the weekend, July 30 2017.

