Prewedding Pictures :  Soldier & bride are all shades of admirable in these photos

How beautiful do you like your prewedding photos?

Certainly this soldier and his melanin-dripping sweetheart should take your breath away!

Ghanaian couple, Jude and Miranda look just so endearing in their pre-wedding pictures shared on Instagram by Wedding Photographers, Team Nhyira.

In one of the photos, Jude is in his military vest, striking a push-up pose as he goes in for a kiss with his babe who has his shirt covering her shoulders and smiling into his face.

On the Instagram post shared on August 1, 2017, their photographer writes:

"I've fought battles upon battles. Seen people rise and fall.

"Seen soldiers retreat and soldiers fight to the bone but nothing has touched my my heart like your love.

"Nothing keeps my heart at peace but your smile. I love you.

"The union of Jude and Miranda."

Congratulations are also in order for the cute pair, who have now tied the knot in a beautiful, joyful ceremony over the weekend, July 30 2017.