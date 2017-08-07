Home > Weddings >

Osinachi Dike :  Nollywood actor shares hilarious pre-wedding pictures

Osinachi Dike Nollywood actor shares hilarious pre-wedding pictures

Osinachi Dike has released the pictures ahead of his wedding in September, 2017.

  • Published:

Dr. Sid, Simi Esiri Musician's wife celebrates 3rd anniversary with throwback photos
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Couple celebrate 7 years of marriage
Toyosi Phillips Film producer announces engagement to actor, Etim Effiong
Timeless Elderly couple with viral engagement photos tie the knot
Tiny, TI Embattled American couple celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Ayesha, Steph Curry American couple celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Fliptyce Music producer ties the knot with wife, Halimah
Dotun OAP, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Pre-wedding Pictures Soldier & bride are all shades of admirable in these photos
Mohammed Indimi Billionaire's daughter is engaged!
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actor, Osinachi Dike shares his pre-wedding pictures taken with fiancee, Oge and they pair are relating their love story in funny ways.

The actor is recognised for being a comedian and for the funny roles he plays in movies and he and his bride-to-be have channelled this into the photos recently shared by the actor on Instagram.

Osinachi Dike's pre-wedding pictures play

Osinachi Dike's pre-wedding pictures

(Apamaegbeigwe / Instagram)

"Save the date," he captions the pictures published on Instagram yesterday, August 6, 2017.

They pair now look forward to tying the knot on September 2, 2017.

ALSO READ: Mairama Indimi is engaged!

The couple's pose in a close up pic shows the wedding date on their sleeves, and in another playful pose, Oge spots the number '2' on the back of a Chelsea jersey, and the comedian, the number '9'.

Osinachi Dike's pre-wedding pictures play

Osinachi Dike's pre-wedding pictures

(Apamaegbeigwe / Instagram)

 

Osinachi Dike, also known as Apama Egbeigbe, has featured in a number of movies, including "Ada-Mbano" and "My Bet."

Congrats to him and his fiancée from Pulse Weddings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Mohammed Indimi Billionaire's daughter is engaged!bullet
2 Timeless Elderly couple with viral engagement photos tie the knotbullet
3 Dotun OAP, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversarybullet

Weddings

Soldier, Jude & Miranda, his bride are all shades of admirable in these photos
Pre-wedding Pictures Soldier & bride are all shades of admirable in these photos
Simi and Dr Sid all smiles when they tied the knot in 2014
Dr. Sid, Simi Esiri Musician's wife celebrates 3rd anniversary with throwback photos
TI and Tiny celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Tiny, TI Embattled American couple celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz tied the knot in 2010 on the French Island of Corsica.
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Couple celebrate 7 years of marriage