Nollywood actor, Osinachi Dike shares his pre-wedding pictures taken with fiancee, Oge and they pair are relating their love story in funny ways.

The actor is recognised for being a comedian and for the funny roles he plays in movies and he and his bride-to-be have channelled this into the photos recently shared by the actor on Instagram.

"Save the date," he captions the pictures published on Instagram yesterday, August 6, 2017.

They pair now look forward to tying the knot on September 2, 2017.

ALSO READ: Mairama Indimi is engaged!

The couple's pose in a close up pic shows the wedding date on their sleeves, and in another playful pose, Oge spots the number '2' on the back of a Chelsea jersey, and the comedian, the number '9'.

Osinachi Dike, also known as Apama Egbeigbe, has featured in a number of movies, including "Ada-Mbano" and "My Bet."

Congrats to him and his fiancée from Pulse Weddings.