This Nigerian couple just released these amazing underwater photos you totally need to check out!
Nigerian couple, Faith odianosen and her boo, Aqua Man have just released their pre-wedding photos and we can't get enough of them.
The couple both took a dive in a pool of blue and photographer, Ademola Adeniran was on hand to catch the moment in wavy brilliance.
Sharing the pic on his Instagram page, the groom-to-be who has other pre-weddng pics with his babe explains that underwater picture were just something they needed to do.
"I just had to do my underwater pre-wedding shoot," he writes on Instagram.
But the photos were not easily gotten, with the photographer writing on his Instagram page that:
"This shoot is my most challenging yet.
"Only those on set would understand. A leaking gear, fried 5D mark 3, and a belly full of blue cold bitter water.
"Time after time I would whisper 'it didn't trigger' and these two would take one more plunge into the pool knowing that I would nail it sadly we all would emerge without a photo, until God smiled on us at the same time these love birds smiled!
I present to you the mermaids..."
Faith's and The Aqua man's prewedding pictures are totally gorgeous, just like these supercool photos taken by American photographer, Adam Opris.