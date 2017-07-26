If there ever were pre-wedding pictures dripping with beauty, these have to the be the most dazzling ever!

Nigerian couple, Faith odianosen and her boo, Aqua Man have just released their pre-wedding photos and we can't get enough of them.

The couple both took a dive in a pool of blue and photographer, Ademola Adeniran was on hand to catch the moment in wavy brilliance.

Sharing the pic on his Instagram page, the groom-to-be who has other pre-weddng pics with his babe explains that underwater picture were just something they needed to do.

"I just had to do my underwater pre-wedding shoot," he writes on Instagram.

But the photos were not easily gotten, with the photographer writing on his Instagram page that:

"This shoot is my most challenging yet.

"Only those on set would understand. A leaking gear, fried 5D mark 3, and a belly full of blue cold bitter water.

"Time after time I would whisper 'it didn't trigger' and these two would take one more plunge into the pool knowing that I would nail it sadly we all would emerge without a photo, until God smiled on us at the same time these love birds smiled!

I present to you the mermaids..."