Pre-wedding Photos These underwater pictures are so wavy

This Nigerian couple just released these amazing underwater photos you totally need to check out!

  • Published:
Nigerian couple creates underwater prewedding pictures

(Instagram / Faithslimy)

If there ever were pre-wedding pictures dripping with beauty, these have to the be the most dazzling ever!

Nigerian couple, Faith odianosen and her boo, Aqua Man have just released their pre-wedding photos and we can't get enough of them.

The couple both took a dive in a pool of blue and photographer, Ademola Adeniran was on hand to catch the moment in wavy brilliance.

Sharing the pic on his Instagram page, the groom-to-be who has other pre-weddng pics with his babe explains that underwater picture were just something they needed to do.

play The couple, Faith and the Aqua Man, have a shared interest in swimming. So it was easy to agree on the prewedding picture idea (Instagram / Faith Slimy)

"I just had to do my underwater pre-wedding shoot," he writes on Instagram.

But the photos were not easily gotten, with the photographer writing on his Instagram page that:

"This shoot is my most challenging yet.

play The gorgeous pair have been together since 2015 (Instagram / Faith Slimy)

"Only those on set would understand. A leaking gear, fried 5D mark 3, and a belly full of blue cold bitter water.

"Time after time I would whisper 'it didn't trigger' and these two would take one more plunge into the pool knowing that I would nail it sadly we all would emerge without a photo, until God smiled on us at the same time these love birds smiled!

I present to you the mermaids..."

play

Faith's and The Aqua man's prewedding pictures are totally gorgeous, just like these supercool photos taken by American photographer, Adam Opris.

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

