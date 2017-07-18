Home > Weddings >

Bridal Inspiration :  Miranda Kerr's wedding gown is a stunning work of art

The Australian supermodel wed Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel in May 2017.

(Vogue)

When Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel tied the knot in May, not much was known about the ceremony as the couple wanted it to be as intimate and private as much as possible.

But the intimacy of the ceremony surely didn’t stop the Australian supermodel from getting the dress of her dreams.

Miranda, 34, opens up in the new edition of U.S. Vogue, and gives a full glare of the incredibly gorgeous custom made Dior Haute couture gown she wore down the aisle.

play Only 45 of their closest family and friends got to witness the beauty of the dress and the wedding in May 2017 (Vogue)

The dress was carefully built  for her by Dior’s new artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri who drew inspiration from the iconic dress Grace Kelly wore back in 1956 when she and Prince Rainier of Monaco tied the knot.

ALSO READ: Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are married!

Speaking to Vogue about her dress, the new Mrs Spiegel explained simply: “Honestly, I couldn’t have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress.

play Maria Garzia and the bride at the dress fitting (Vogue)

“I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. 

“But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back. My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel.”

play Grace Kelly and Prince Rainer of Monaco married in 1956 but her iconic bridal look is still inspiring brides in 2017. (Vogue)

The pictures published by Vogue shows the 34-year-old pulling off the look gorgeously, with the long-sleeved high-necked satin gown hugging her slender frame as she kisses her husband under a flower decked altar.

The delicate dress was appliquéd with lilies of the valley, and worn with a long flowing veil. Miranda wore it with a pearl-encrusted headdress designed by milliner Stephen Jones.

The ceremony was attended by just 45 closest friends and family of the couple who had the best time from at the ceremony which ended pretty late that night with a karaoke session.

