Mike Adenuga :  Photos from billionaire's daughter's traditional wedding

Oyinda, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Mike Adenuga, has had her traditional wedding ceremony.

The ceremony was a quiet, lowkey affair held on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Linda Ikeji reports that the groom is Ade Abayomi Olufeko, a Nigerian-American technologist, commercial designer and international curator of Ijebu descent.

The venue of the ceremony is thought the bride's family house in Lagos as seen in the clip shared on Instagram by her makeup artist, Banke Meshida-Lawal.

ALSO READ: Gov. Amosun's daughter & Abike Dabiri-Erewa's son to wed, July 8, 2017

According to Banke's post on Instagram, Oyinda was styled by Deola Sagoe and the blue lace fabric made into a gorgeous iro and buba outfit outfit shows the kind of elegance and class the stylist has come to be known for .

Her bridal look included a dazzling silver neck piece, earrings and a clutch. There was also a colourful peacock feather fan to complete the look.

The couple's white wedding will hold tomorrow, July 8 2017, according to a report on Linda Ikeji's blog.

Congrats to Oyinda Adenuga and her boo.