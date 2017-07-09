Massive turnout of dignitaries at wedding of Amosun's daughter

​There was no shortage of influential figures at the wedding of Ayomide, Governor Ibikunle Amosun's daughter, who tied the knot yesterday in Abeokuta.

The union happened between her and Oladipo, the son of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

As expected, the event was attended by mainly heavyweights in politics such as President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and others.

Other guests include royal fathers. Most notably was the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

One incident that however proved to be a buzz kill was the theft of phones belonging to the monarch and some other dignitaries.

Azuka Ogujiuba, the owner of the online magazine, the Media Room Hub made this known through an Instagram post on her platform.

Expressing surprise over the stolen devices, she said:

"I am still in awe of how the Ooni's phone, his best friend Jide Fadairo's phone and four governors phone was stolen at the wedding? I mean what about their security details, were they dozing or what?

"Even on our table my friend @winolive iphone and 30k was nicked from her purse and immediately l mounted more security on my iPhone 7, because it is just 2 weeks old, l know l will faint in that hall if my own joins the missing ones or the thief will steal me along o!"

Missing phones or not. The wedding went on course its positive direction of one of the most memorable socialite event of the year 2017.