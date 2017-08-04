Home > Weddings >

Mohammed Indimi :  Billionaire's daughter is engaged!

Mohammed Indimi Billionaire's daughter is engaged!

Mairama Indimi, one of Billionaire Muhammadu Indimi's daughters just said yes to her boo's proposal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mairama Indimi is engaged play

Mairama Indimi is engaged

(Instagram / Meram Indimi)

Dotun OAP, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Pre-wedding Pictures Soldier & bride are all shades of admirable in these photos
Fliptyce Music producer ties the knot with wife, Halimah
Betty, Soni Irabor Media couple celebrate 34th wedding anniversary
Toyosi Phillips Film producer announces engagement to actor, Etim Effiong
Ayesha, Steph Curry American couple celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Tiny, TI Embattled American couple celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Couple celebrate 7 years of marriage
Dr. Sid, Simi Esiri Musician's wife celebrates 3rd anniversary with throwback photos
Timeless Elderly couple with viral engagement photos tie the knot
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mairama Indimi, pretty daughter of Maiduguri billionaire, Mohammed Indimi is engaged.

Her younger sister, Meram, shares the happy news on Instagram yesterday, August 3, 2017, showing the bride-to-be's well-manicured hands spotting a sparkling diamond ring.

play Mairama Indimi, pretty daughter of Maiduguri billionaire, Mohammed Indimi is engaged. (Instagram /Meram Indimi)

"My sister said yesssss!..." reads her super-excited caption.

ALSO READ: Dr. Sid, wife, celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

"Words cant describe how happy and excited I am for you! You deserve the best and you got the best!!!!

"Countdown has officially started!" she grammed.

play Mairama is 25 years old, according to an Instagram post by her mum in May, 2017 (Instagram /Samira Sheriff)

Mairama is 25 years of and the first of three daughters by her gorgeous mum, who shared an Instagram photo of Mairama on May 18, alongside the caption:

"This star of mine is 25 (again!). Every day I'm grateful for you @mai_indimi.

“Thank you for being such a wonderful role model to your younger siblings.

“Happy birthday with all my love”

play Mairama; her mum, Samira; and two sisters, Meram and Adama. (Instagram)

The sisters are born to Mohammed Indimi through his Swiss/Chadian wife, Samira Sheriff Indimi.

While nothing is known yet of her groom; we congratulate the beautiful Mairama and wish her nothing but the best.

Fingers crossed now for more details of her mystery man and the coming wedding.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pre-wedding Pictures Soldier & bride are all shades of admirable in...bullet
2 Dotun OAP, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversarybullet
3 Timeless Elderly couple with viral engagement photos tie the knotbullet

Weddings

Simi and Dr Sid all smiles when they tied the knot in 2014
Dr. Sid, Simi Esiri Musician's wife celebrates 3rd anniversary with throwback photos
TI and Tiny celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Tiny, TI Embattled American couple celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz tied the knot in 2010 on the French Island of Corsica.
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Couple celebrate 7 years of marriage
Toyosi Phillips is overwhelmed and excited at the positive response since she announced her engagement on July 30, 2017
Toyosi Phillips Film producer announces engagement to actor, Etim Effiong