Mairama Indimi, pretty daughter of Maiduguri billionaire, Mohammed Indimi is engaged.

Her younger sister, Meram, shares the happy news on Instagram yesterday, August 3, 2017, showing the bride-to-be's well-manicured hands spotting a sparkling diamond ring.

"My sister said yesssss!..." reads her super-excited caption.

"Words cant describe how happy and excited I am for you! You deserve the best and you got the best!!!!

"Countdown has officially started!" she grammed.

Mairama is 25 years of and the first of three daughters by her gorgeous mum, who shared an Instagram photo of Mairama on May 18, alongside the caption:

"This star of mine is 25 (again!). Every day I'm grateful for you @mai_indimi.

“Thank you for being such a wonderful role model to your younger siblings.

“Happy birthday with all my love”

The sisters are born to Mohammed Indimi through his Swiss/Chadian wife, Samira Sheriff Indimi.

While nothing is known yet of her groom; we congratulate the beautiful Mairama and wish her nothing but the best.

Fingers crossed now for more details of her mystery man and the coming wedding.