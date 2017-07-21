Home > Weddings >

John Njamah :  Film maker, wife celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

John Njamah Film maker, wife celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

The producer married Camerounian, Tangi Angwi in 2016 and shares lovely photos from the ceremony.

  Published:

John Njamah and Angwi, his camerounian  wife celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, July 21 2017.

On this day in 2016, the filmmaker and photographer tied the knot with Angwi Tangi Njamah and they’ve not looked back since.

John Njamah &amp; Tangi Angwi's wedding pictures play John Njamah signing the wedding register at his Camerounian destination wedding in 2016 (John Njamah / Facebook)

On his Facebook page, the former “Fuji House of Commotion” actor shares a bunch of beautiful photos apparently taken at their 2016 from nuptials and writes:

ALSO READ: Marian & Charles Anazodo celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

“Anniversary… we just want to say thank you lord for seeing us through this year and the many years to come.

John Njamah &amp; Tangi Angwi's wedding pictures play Their wedding has reached the one year mark and John is just so grateful. (John Njamah / Facebook)

“#anniversary #family #blessedunion#njamah #wifey #thankful @johnnjamah @angwinjamah.”

Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

