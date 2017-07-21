John Njamah and Angwi, his camerounian wife celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, July 21 2017.

On this day in 2016, the filmmaker and photographer tied the knot with Angwi Tangi Njamah and they’ve not looked back since.

On his Facebook page, the former “Fuji House of Commotion” actor shares a bunch of beautiful photos apparently taken at their 2016 from nuptials and writes:

“Anniversary… we just want to say thank you lord for seeing us through this year and the many years to come.

“#anniversary #family #blessedunion#njamah #wifey #thankful @johnnjamah @angwinjamah.”

Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings.