Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa :  Picture-perfect moments from their children's wedding

Governor Ibikunle Amosun gave out his daughter's hand in marriage over the weekend in a buzzing, glitzy ceremony.

The ceremony which held in the capital of Ogun state had over 5000 guests according to information released on Instagram by the event management company, 2706 Events.

Ayomide Amosun x Oladipo Dabiri-Erewa Something magical. https://t.co/3B0dspwLcd — Ayoola 'Detayo (@MacShayn) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The ceremony took place at three locations, according to the Instagram post - the wedding, reception and afterparty.

The big ceremony was nothing short of spectacular from the enchanting decor, to the lovely flower arrangement and of course, a guest list including the most influential figures in Nigerian politics, business and media.

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Mrs. Dolapo; President Olusegun Obasanjo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state.

Gov. Amosun & Ayomide, his daughter, doing a 30-billion dance as she married Oladipo, Abike Dabiri's son; July 8 20… https://t.co/TQnlFoTakk — Ayoola 'Detayo (@MacShayn) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Other guests at the ceremony include Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Dele Momodu, Segun Agbaje; actress Kemi Afolabi; media personality, Toke Makinwa, Zahra and Yusuf Buhari among many others.

