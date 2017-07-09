Home > Weddings >

Massive turnout of dignitaries at wedding of Amosun's daughter

Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' kids wed in a grand ceremony in Abeokuta

The ceremony was, as expected, a large and colourful affair with a guest list of society's finest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Olusegun Obasanjo Former President's son weds sweetheart in Lagos
Ajimobi Ambode, Aregbesola, Amosun attend Oyo State governor's daughter's wedding
Olagunsoye Oyinlola Ex-governor's daughter weds in style [PHOTOS]
John Odigie-Oyegun Daughter of APC chairman weds in Lagos [Photos]
Mike Adenuga Photos from billionaire's daughter's traditional wedding
Awujale of Ijebuland Monarch's daughter weds at princely event
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' children to wed in Abeokuta on July 8, 2017
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

​There was no shortage of influential figures at the wedding of Ayomide, Governor Ibikunle Amosun's daughter, who tied the knot yesterday in Abeokuta.

The union happened between her and Oladipo, the son of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo saying a prayer for the couple. play

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo saying a prayer for the couple.

(Premium Times)

 

As expected, the event was attended by mainly heavyweights in politics such as Nigeria's Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state among several others.

 

One incident that however proved to be a buzz kill was the theft of phones belonging to the monarch and some other dignitaries.

ALSO READ: Politicians' children to wed in Abeokuta on July 8, 2017

Ooni of Ife, President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. play

Ooni of Ife, President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

(Channels TV)

 

Azuka Ogujiuba, the owner of the online magazine, the Media Room Hub made this known through an Instagram post on her platform.

Expressing surprise over the stolen devices, she said:

"I am still in awe of how the Ooni's phone, his best friend Jide Fadairo's phone and four governors phone was stolen at the wedding? I mean what about their security details, were they dozing or what?

"Even on our table my friend @winolive iphone and 30k was nicked from her purse and immediately l mounted more security on my iPhone 7, because it is just 2 weeks old, l know l will faint in that hall if my own joins the missing ones or the thief will steal me along o!"

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, with Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Interior, Dr. Abdulrahman Dambazau. play

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, with Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Interior, Dr. Abdulrahman Dambazau.

(Channels TV)

 

Missing phones or not. The wedding went on course its positive direction of one of the most memorable socialite events of the year 2017 so far.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mike Adenuga Photos from billionaire's daughter's traditional weddingbullet
2 Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' kids wed in a grand...bullet
3 Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' children to wed in...bullet

Weddings

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for one year
Ciara Singer celebrates first wedding anniversary in style
Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers all smiles in their cute prewedding photo
Engagements This old couple's prewedding photos will make you smile
Victoria and David Beckham have now been married for 18 years
David, Victoria Beckham British couple celebrate 18th wedding anniversary
Gaspar and Lolita threw one leck of a massve party in LA in celebration of their wedding ceremony
Extravagant Nuptials Inside the spectacular Russian wedding that cost $9.98million!