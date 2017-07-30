Fliptyce ties the knot with wife, Halimah

Popular music producer, Fliptyce, is the latest to tie the knot in an exclusive wedding held in Benin, Edo State.

Though the event was mildly kept under the wraps, but some Instagram pictures posted by the beat maker earlier today were enough to give an idea of the state of affairs.

It was awesome of course!

He also dropped an eye catching photo of himself and then wife to be as a teaser prior to the wedding ceremony.

Fliptyce, whose real name is Folorunso Busayo Philips, has produced quite a number of hit songs for various Nigerian music stars.

One of his highly successful works was P-Square's 'Chop my money' track which featured Konvict Muzik founder, Akon.

He also produced Yemi Alade's 'Charliee' song which seems to be making a lot of wave at the moment.