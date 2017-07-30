Home > Weddings >

Fliptyce ties the knot with wife, Halimah

Fliptyce Music producer ties the knot with wife, Halimah

Fliptyce is the producer of a popular P Square hit track, 'Chop my money', featuring American singer, Akon.

  • Published:
Fliptyce and wife, Halimah rocking a traditional outfit. play

Fliptyce and wife, Halimah rocking a traditional outfit.

(Instagram)

Groomsmen Inspiration Extra-dapper ideas for the guys on your bridal party
Sisi Yemmie Blogger celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary
Stevie Wonder Veteran musician marries in fun, lavish ceremony
John Njamah Filmmaker, wife celebrate 1st wedding anniversary
The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq Man's proposal at comedy show is the most dramatic EVER!
Sunmbo, David Adeoye Couple celebrates 'divine love' on 4th wedding anniversary
Betty, Soni Irabor Media couple celebrate 34th wedding anniversary
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular music producer, Fliptyce, is the latest to tie the knot in an exclusive wedding held in Benin, Edo State.

Though the event was mildly kept under the wraps, but some Instagram pictures posted by the beat maker earlier today were enough to give an idea of the state of affairs.

Music producer, Fliptyce, at the registry with his bride. play

Music producer, Fliptyce, at the registry with his bride.

(Instagram)

 

It was awesome of course!

He also dropped an eye catching photo of himself and then wife to be as a teaser prior to the wedding ceremony.

Fliptyce, whose real name is Folorunso Busayo Philips, has produced quite a number of hit songs for various Nigerian music stars.

Some exciting moments captured at Fliptyce's wedding party. play

Some exciting moments captured at Fliptyce's wedding party.

(Instagram)

 

One of his highly successful works was P-Square's 'Chop my money' track which featured Konvict Muzik founder, Akon.

He also produced Yemi Alade's 'Charliee' song which seems to be making a lot of wave at the moment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Groomsmen Inspiration Extra-dapper ideas for the guys on your bridal partybullet
2 Pre-wedding Photos These underwater pictures are so wavybullet
3 Betty, Soni Irabor Media couple celebrate 34th wedding anniversarybullet

Weddings

Traditional weddings are really beautiful. But how much should they cost?
Traditional Weddings How expensive should they be?
Happy wedding anniversary to Sunmbo & David Adeoye. It's their fourth!!!
Sunmbo, David Adeoye Couple celebrates 'divine love' on 4th wedding anniversary
"Will you marry me, babe?"
The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq Man's proposal at comedy show is the most dramatic EVER!
Stevie and Tomeeka have two kids together, prior to their Los Angeles wedding in July 2017
Stevie Wonder Veteran musician marries in fun, lavish ceremony