Engagements :  This old couple's prewedding photos will make you smile

An American couple’s cute engagement photo is getting everyone emotional.

Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers of Huntsville, Alabama have had such a beautiful romance and their viral prewedding shots which got 34k Instagram likes in three days perfectly caps it for the older lovers.

The couple told Huntsville news station, WAFF, that they began dating in April of this year.

Their engagement photos taken on June 19 at Huntsville’s Big Spring International Park by photographer Gianna Snell and writes of the couple in an Instagram post:

“One of my favorite sessions so far! The cutest couple ever!!!”

She also adds on her photography blogsite, “it reveals that it’s never too late to believe that you will smile again, dance again, love again,”

Snell shares on her blog how Wilson, a retired high school teacher, and Myers, a florist and baker, met at their church.

Wilson, whose wife of 41 years died in 2013 missed church for several months but returned in July of that year, the very same month that the divorced Myers moved to Huntsville.

After three years of not noticing each other, Wilson was the first to notice Myers, who he said has a beautiful smile.

Few months later, the couple is engaged and their prewedding photos are giving everyone the feels.

In one of the photos, Myers has an arm around Wilson’s waist, a bright and lovely smile on her face.

Wilson, on top of the world, holds up a sign declaring, “She said YES!!!”

Wilson, 70, proposed in May, and their wedding will go down on July 29, 2017.