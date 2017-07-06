Home > Weddings >

Engagements :  This old couple's prewedding photos will make you smile

Engagements This old couple's prewedding photos will make you smile

"It’s never too late to believe that you will smile again, dance again, love again..."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers all smiles in their cute prewedding photo play

Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers all smiles in their cute prewedding photo

(Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers all smiles in their cute prewedding photo)

David, Victoria Beckham British couple celebrate 18th wedding anniversary
Extravagant Nuptials Inside the spectacular Russian wedding that cost $9.98million!
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' children to wed in Abeokuta on July 8, 2017
Lionel Messi Best moments, photos from his lavish wedding ceremony
Ahmed Musa Photos from footballer & Juliet Ejue's traditional wedding
Jerry Ferrara "Power" actor marries in a lowkey ceremony in Ohio
Lionel Messi First photos from footballer's wedding in Argentina
Lionel Messi Football stars already in Argentina for footballer's wedding today
Wedding Anniversary Professor & wife wow us with their 55-year marriage!
Nuptials Wedding anniversaries called by their traditional names
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An American couple’s cute engagement photo is getting everyone emotional.

Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers of Huntsville, Alabama have had such a beautiful romance and their viral prewedding shots which got 34k Instagram likes in three days perfectly caps it for the older lovers.

play

The couple told Huntsville news station, WAFF, that they began dating in April of this year.

Their engagement photos taken on June 19 at Huntsville’s Big Spring International Park by photographer Gianna Snell and writes of the couple in an Instagram post:

“One of my favorite sessions so far! The cutest couple ever!!!”

ALSO READ: Nigerian couple get pre-wedding photos after 35 years

play A love story that teaches that you will smile again, dance again, love again. (Gianna Snell)

She also adds on her photography blogsite, “it reveals that it’s never too late to believe that you will smile again, dance again, love again,”

Snell shares on her blog how Wilson, a retired high school teacher, and Myers, a florist and baker, met at their church.

Wilson, whose wife of 41 years died in 2013 missed church for several months but returned in July of that year, the very same month that the divorced Myers moved to Huntsville.

After three years of not noticing each other, Wilson was the first to notice Myers, who he said has a beautiful smile.

Few months later, the couple is engaged and their prewedding photos are giving everyone the feels.

In one of the photos, Myers has an arm around Wilson’s waist, a bright and lovely smile on her face.

play She said yes!!! (Gianna Snell)

Wilson, on top of the world, holds up a sign declaring, “She said YES!!!”

Wilson, 70, proposed in May, and their wedding will go down on July 29, 2017. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' children to wed in...bullet
2 Extravagant Nuptials Inside the spectacular Russian wedding that cost...bullet
3 Jerry Ferrara "Power" actor marries in a lowkey ceremony in Ohiobullet

Weddings

Victoria and David Beckham have now been married for 18 years
David, Victoria Beckham British couple celebrate 18th wedding anniversary
Lionel Messi & Angela Rocuzzo's wedding was a fun affair
Lionel Messi Best moments, photos from his lavish wedding ceremony
Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue
Ahmed Musa Photos from footballer & Juliet Ejue's traditional wedding
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, met his wife when he was only five years old.
Lionel Messi First photos from footballer's wedding in Argentina