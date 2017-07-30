Huge congratulations are in order for Betty and Sonny Irabor whose marriage have now clocked an amazing 34 years!

The couple celebrate their 34th year together on July 29 2017, and by the sweet words they exchanged on social media, it seems pretty obvious that time has got nothing on the love shared by the pair!

With her Instagram posts which show her laughing and sharing happy moments with her husband, 65, the elated Mrs. Irabor writes:

"Cheers to one love."

The particular pic shows the pair with their glasses, apparently toasting to several more years together.

The publisher and founder of Genevieve magazine shares another one of them happily laughing in an embrace and captions it:

"Tickle Tickle.. 34 years later... we still do!"

On his IG page, the veteran broadcaster also shares the joy of the day with his followers by posting a happy couple moment and writing the following words:

"34 years and still trudging! Glory be to God! 29/7/2017"

Congratulations to Mr. Soni and Mrs. Betty Irabor on their 34th wedding anniversary.

Cheers to more years of togetherness!