Sunmbo and Pastor David Adeoye have now been married for four years and they're filled with the purest joy for how far they have come!

In celebration of the anniversary, the pastor and general overseer of Royalty Christian centre shares a lovely collage of himself and his wife on his Instagram feed, yesterday, July 23 2017 and adds the caption:

"The love we share is divine, this we know from the very beginning. This love is too good and sweet that it made us cover such a long distance in such a short time.

"Thank you for loving me the way you do. Thank you for fitting so beautifully into our picture.

"Thank you for allowing us enjoy peace like a river, endless joy and love so pure and plain

"I, David Olatunde Adeoye once again pledge my love and Life to you, Adesunmbo Adeoye.

"I will always love you. Happy wedding anniversary my Angel @sunmboadeoye ."

Sunmbo Adeoye is an events planner, public speaker and entrepreneur. She has two sons with Nigerian music icon, 2Face Idibia from a previous relationship.